CBP intercepting Chinese shipments of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards en route to New Orleans

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the port of Memphis have seized shipments of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards heading to New Orleans, Louisiana.

“These vaccinations are free and available everywhere,” said Michael Neipert, Area Port Director of Memphis. “If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision. But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my officer’s time, break the law, and misrepresent yourself.”

Last week, the City of New Orleans announced proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test results would be required for entry into restaurants, bars and other public entertainment venues.

The latest shipment of fake cards was mailed from Shenzhen, China and was en route to the central business district of New Orleans, officials said.

Inside were 51 low quality, counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards. The cards have blank spaces designated for a person’s name and birthdate, the vaccine maker, lot number, as well as the date and place the shot was administered.

The cards also have the the Center for Disease Control (CDC) logo in the upper right corner.

CBP officers said the cards are riddled with typos, unfinished words, and some of the Spanish verbiage on the back was misspelled.

How else did they know it was counterfeit?

The shipment “was imported by a non-CDC or medical entity, and this was not the first time they had seen this shipper,” CBP said.

This fiscal year to date, Memphis has made 121 seizures totaling 3,017 of these vaccination cards.

The FBI has warned the public that buying, selling, or using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime.

It can be categorized as the unauthorized use of an official government agency seal - such as HHS or CDC - and may be punishable under Title 18 United States Code, Section 1017, and other applicable laws.

Violators face a fine and up to five years in prison.

