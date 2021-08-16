Advertisement

CBP officers in Texas seize more than $2 million in cocaine

The bust was made on August 12, 2021 when CBP officers encountered a tractor trailer arriving...
The bust was made on August 12, 2021 when CBP officers encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted a shipment of cocaine with an estimated value of a little more than $2 million.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections experience and technology and all of that came together perfectly as they intercepted this significant cocaine load,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.

The bust was made on August 12, 2021 when CBP officers encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico.

A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a K-9 team.

After physically inspecting the tractor trailer, officers discovered 96 packages of cocaine weighing 260 pounds hidden within the trailer.

CBP seized the narcotics and the tractor trailer. CBP did not provide information on the status of the truck driver.

The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constable Raychaun Ballard
COVID-19 claims life of Central Texas constable
File Graphic
Local deputies investigate shooting near high school
As health officials continue to push for more vaccines, dozens of nurses gathered outside...
Temple: Nurses protest Baylor Scott & White’s vaccine mandate
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Siding with Abbott, Texas Supreme Court halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties
Chelsea Trujillo, 33, was arrested on a warrant charging child abuse, in addition to a...
Mother arrested after video shows her forcing son into trunk of car

Latest News

Cecily Ann Aguilar, 23, waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty.
Central Texas woman waives arraignment, pleads not guilty to charges in Fort Hood soldier’s death
Heavy rain over the weekend caused a 180,000-gallon wastewater discharge, about half of which...
Heavy rain causes 180,000-gallon wastewater discharge, 90,000 gallons enters the Brazos
Styx 2021 World Tour will be making a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall on October 17, 2021, at 7...
Styx 2021 World Tour to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in Oct.
Lubbock County Courthouse, March 20, 2020
Lubbock County Courts move to remote proceedings due to rise in COVID cases