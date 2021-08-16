CBP officers in Texas seize more than $2 million in cocaine

PHARR, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted a shipment of cocaine with an estimated value of a little more than $2 million.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections experience and technology and all of that came together perfectly as they intercepted this significant cocaine load,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.

The bust was made on August 12, 2021 when CBP officers encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico.

A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a K-9 team.

After physically inspecting the tractor trailer, officers discovered 96 packages of cocaine weighing 260 pounds hidden within the trailer.

CBP seized the narcotics and the tractor trailer. CBP did not provide information on the status of the truck driver.

The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

