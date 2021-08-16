Central Texas’ largest district heads back to the classroom

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Getting students to school can be hectic for one of the largest school districts in the state, but Killeen ISD hopes a new transportation system will make the process smoother.

Normally, buses would drive all over the district going to every single stop. This year, the district asked parents to opt in to ride the bus.

That means that if a student needs to ride the bus, their parent or guardian had to let the district know. Taina Maya, spokesperson for Killeen ISD, said buses will go to the necessary stops strategically.

Maya said this will make transportation more efficient.

“This has been able to allow us to reduce the number of bus drivers we needed overall, be more efficient as far as gasoline and mileage, which in turn is wear and tear on our buses,” Maya said.

Even though the new system will be beneficial, the district is reminding parents to be patient during the first few weeks.

“With every start to the new year we know that there are going to be trials, tribulations delays, some pain points,” Maya said. “But please bear with us have grace to know that our drivers’ first and ultimate responsibility is to make sure your students get to school safe.”

The district also is reminding drivers to be respectful of school buses and children getting on and off. That means stopping when buses have their flashing lights on and slowing down in school zones. There are new radars at several campuses to show drivers their speed.

