Advertisement

Covenant Health makes changes to visitor policy due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Covenant Health
Covenant Health(Covenant Health)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Covenant Health have changed the visitation policy due to rising COVID-19 cases in our communities. The visitation has been scaled back to help with the safety of the patients, caregivers, and visitors.

VISITOR POLICY PER MINISTRY:

Covenant Medical Center: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Children’s: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors age 2 and up. COVID patients are allowed one visitor per day. COVID patient visitor must be 18 years or older.

Covenant Specialty: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Grace Clinic: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Grace Surgical Hospital: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Health Levelland: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Health Plainview: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors every 24 hours. Masks are required for all visitors age 2 and up. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Medical Group Clinics: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors age 2 and up. COVID patients are allowed one visitor.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constable Raychaun Ballard
COVID-19 claims life of Central Texas constable
File Graphic
Local deputies investigate shooting near high school
As health officials continue to push for more vaccines, dozens of nurses gathered outside...
Temple: Nurses protest Baylor Scott & White’s vaccine mandate
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Siding with Abbott, Texas Supreme Court halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties
Chelsea Trujillo, 33, was arrested on a warrant charging child abuse, in addition to a...
Mother arrested after video shows her forcing son into trunk of car

Latest News

Anyone with the affected products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase...
Voluntary recall issued for some hot dog, hamburger buns
COVID cases are surging as kids head back to the classroom.
Younger children more likely to spread virus, COVID study says
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden to address nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan
Republican lawmakers raise concerns with new military vaccine mandate.
Kentucky lawmakers raise concerns with military vaccine mandate
Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District, said he is determined...
Dallas schools chief: seeking normalcy amid COVID-19 'madness'