Covenant Health makes changes to visitor policy due to rise in COVID-19 cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Covenant Health have changed the visitation policy due to rising COVID-19 cases in our communities. The visitation has been scaled back to help with the safety of the patients, caregivers, and visitors.

VISITOR POLICY PER MINISTRY:

Covenant Medical Center: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Children’s: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors age 2 and up. COVID patients are allowed one visitor per day. COVID patient visitor must be 18 years or older.

Covenant Specialty: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Grace Clinic: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Grace Surgical Hospital: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Health Levelland: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Health Plainview: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors every 24 hours. Masks are required for all visitors age 2 and up. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.

Covenant Medical Group Clinics: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors age 2 and up. COVID patients are allowed one visitor.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.