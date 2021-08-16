Covenant Health makes changes to visitor policy due to rise in COVID-19 cases
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Covenant Health have changed the visitation policy due to rising COVID-19 cases in our communities. The visitation has been scaled back to help with the safety of the patients, caregivers, and visitors.
VISITOR POLICY PER MINISTRY:
Covenant Medical Center: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.
Covenant Children’s: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors age 2 and up. COVID patients are allowed one visitor per day. COVID patient visitor must be 18 years or older.
Covenant Specialty: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.
Grace Clinic: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.
Grace Surgical Hospital: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.
Covenant Health Levelland: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.
Covenant Health Plainview: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors every 24 hours. Masks are required for all visitors age 2 and up. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors. COVID patients are not allowed any visitors.
Covenant Medical Group Clinics: Non-COVID patients may have 2 visitors at a time. Masks are required for all visitors age 2 and up. COVID patients are allowed one visitor.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.