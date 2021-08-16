Advertisement

Heavy rain causes 180,000-gallon wastewater discharge, 90,000 gallons enter the Brazos

Heavy rain over the weekend caused a 180,000-gallon wastewater discharge, about half of which...
Heavy rain over the weekend caused a 180,000-gallon wastewater discharge, about half of which entered the Brazos River. (Photo by Elliot Wilson/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Heavy rainfall Sunday caused a 180,000-gallon wastewater discharge from the main lift station of the Waco Metropolitan Area Regional Sewerage System Central Treatment Plant at 1147 Treatment Plant Rd, the City of Waco announced Monday.

About 90,000 gallons of the wastewater entered the Brazos River.

The discharge occurred while a contractor was performing work on the lift station, the city said.

Crews were cleaning up the spill.

