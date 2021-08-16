High school band winds through local neighborhoods, striking up tunes to raise money for new trailer

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) – The Robinson High School band wound its way through local neighborhoods, stopping to perform on the lawns of residents who paid for a serenade, to raise money to buy a new band trailer.

Band members sold lawn concerts for $100 each, and the response was so good, they ended up marching through Robinson neighborhoods Friday evening and again on Saturday.

The 115-member band played four songs per lawn.

“We played ‘Go Big Blue’ and the high school fight song and the middle two were songs that they picked,” Band Director Wylie Gore said. “Everything from ‘Sweet Caroline’ to ‘Funky Town’ to ‘Twist and Shout.’”

The band has an 18-wheeler and two older trailers but needs a more modern trailer to help the band get around, Gore said.

“We have a big semi that we used for marching band, but we don’t need that year-round so this is a smaller trailer that really will benefit our band students in sixth through 12th grade so when we go to like UIL concerts and sight-reading,” Gore said.

Band members got the idea to take their show on the road, so to speak, and the response was overwhelming.

Not only did residents sign up for lawn concerts, but neighbors, who didn’t know about the fundraiser, came outside to enjoy the performances, and donated as well.

Gore estimates the band raised $3,500 to $4,000.

The cost of the new trailer is $7,800 but the plan is to trade in the two older trailers to help offset costs of the new trailer, which the band hopes to purchase by year’s end.

They’d like to purchase the new trailer by the end of the year if possible.

If you would like to donate you can contact Robinson High School.

