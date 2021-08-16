Advertisement

Lubbock County Courts move to remote proceedings due to rise in COVID cases

Lubbock County Courthouse, March 20, 2020
Lubbock County Courthouse, March 20, 2020(KCBD Photo)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock County Office of Court Administration say the District and County Court-at-Law Judges met this weekend and decided to stop further in-person proceedings until at least September 17, 2021.

The change is due to the “rapidly rising (COVID-19) numbers and the potential increases as school begins.”

There is a jury trial continuing this week and another started on Monday and is expected to last until Wednesday. Aside from those two proceedings, all others will be moved to remote proceedings.

Before September 17, the judges will meet to discuss the numbers and hospitalization rates to determine if remote proceedings should continue or whether they can move back to in-person proceedings.

If you have questions about proceedings relating to a court issue, call the court coordinator for more information.

