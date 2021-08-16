Advertisement

Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Health officials have some unsteady partners as they try to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Bible Belt: churches and pastors.

Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics.

Others are skirting the topic of vaccines or openly preaching against them in a region that’s both deeply religious and reeling from a spike in cases.

A survey by the National Association of Evangelicals found that 95% of evangelical leaders planned to get inoculated.

But theologian Curtis Chang says that hasn’t translated into ministers widely advocating for vaccinations.

He says the vast majority are on the sidelines afraid to speak out about a polarizing topic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constable Raychaun Ballard
COVID-19 claims life of Central Texas constable
File Graphic
Local deputies investigate shooting near high school
As health officials continue to push for more vaccines, dozens of nurses gathered outside...
Temple: Nurses protest Baylor Scott & White’s vaccine mandate
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Siding with Abbott, Texas Supreme Court halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties
Chelsea Trujillo, 33, was arrested on a warrant charging child abuse, in addition to a...
Mother arrested after video shows her forcing son into trunk of car

Latest News

Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
Cecily Ann Aguilar, 23, waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty.
Central Texas woman waives arraignment, pleads not guilty to charges in Fort Hood soldier’s death
A Rocklin, California, church handed out hundreds of exemption letters Sunday for people who do...
Church hands out vaccine exemption letters