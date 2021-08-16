Police investigate deadly early-morning hit-and-run on busy local road

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run early Sunday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen that left a woman dead.

Authorities identified the victim Monday as Yolanda Monique Butler, 37.

She was walking west in the center turn lane in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard when a vehicle struck her.

The driver did not stop.

Officers responded to the accident at around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

Butler was pronounced dead at the scene just before 3:50 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have video of the crash to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Two people were struck and killed in separate accidents on Aug. 7 in Killeen.

One of the accidents was also hit-and-run.

