Advertisement

Police investigate deadly early-morning hit-and-run on busy local road

The early-morning hit-and-run left a 37-year-old woman dead.
The early-morning hit-and-run left a 37-year-old woman dead.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run early Sunday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen that left a woman dead.

Authorities identified the victim Monday as Yolanda Monique Butler, 37.

She was walking west in the center turn lane in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard when a vehicle struck her.

The driver did not stop.

Officers responded to the accident at around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

Butler was pronounced dead at the scene just before 3:50 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have video of the crash to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Two people were struck and killed in separate accidents on Aug. 7 in Killeen.

One of the accidents was also hit-and-run.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constable Raychaun Ballard
Services scheduled for Central Texas constable who died of COVID-19
File Graphic
Local deputies investigate shooting near high school
As health officials continue to push for more vaccines, dozens of nurses gathered outside...
Temple: Nurses protest Baylor Scott & White’s vaccine mandate
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Siding with Abbott, Texas Supreme Court halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties
Chelsea Trujillo, 33, was arrested on a warrant charging child abuse, in addition to a...
Mother arrested after video shows her forcing son into trunk of car

Latest News

Maegan has over 100 hundred bakers helping her with "Cookies for Caregivers", and there's no...
Be Remarkable: Local baker mixes her passion for baking with her love for the community
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
Conservative activists have long pushed for a permitless carry law in Texas, but such measures...
New Texas law allowing people to carry handguns without permits stirs mix of fear, concern among law enforcement
Not only did residents sign up for lawn concerts, but neighbors, who didn’t know about the...
High school band winds through local neighborhoods, striking up tunes to raise money for new trailer
Rosa Ramos and Rebecca Pargas watch television while drinking coffee at the Amistad Nursing and...
COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in Texas nursing homes; nearly half of workers unvaccinated