Rain Chances Continue For The New Workweek

We’ll have sunshine going throughout the morning with temperatures starting in the low to mid 70′s. We heat up to the mid 80′s at lunchtime with skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. A few spotty showers will move in around 3-4pm, keeping highs in the low to mid 90′s with the Heat Index below 100° for most. Those in Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties have the best chance for seeing 100° Heat Indices.

Rain chances gradually increase going towards mid-week, with the best rain chances arriving on Wednesday. This will also be our coolest day with most areas in the low 90′s. However, some may stay in the upper 80′s depending on how soon the rain arrives in your area. Scattered showers will back off some going into your Thursday, with drier weather as we head into Friday. Highs rebound into the mid 90′s Friday, and stay there going through the weekend. Only spotty rain is expected Saturday, but otherwise we’re dry and sunny for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.