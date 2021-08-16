Advertisement

Rain, clogged drain flood Texas Capitol atrium and corridor

Officials say torrential rain and a clogged storm drain combined to flood an atrium and back...
Officials say torrential rain and a clogged storm drain combined to flood an atrium and back corridor at the Texas Capitol.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say torrential rain and a clogged storm drain combined to flood an atrium and back corridor at the Texas Capitol.

Gov. Greg Abbott revealed the flooding in an urgent Twitter message Sunday afternoon.

The message said his office was working with affected state agencies and the State Preservation Board, which manages the building, to get the ankle-deep water mopped up.

In Abbott’s words, “It’s all hands on deck.” Video posted on social media showed water leaking from an atrium skylight and down a back corridor of the Capitol Extension.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constable Raychaun Ballard
COVID-19 claims life of Central Texas constable
File Graphic
Local deputies investigate shooting near high school
As health officials continue to push for more vaccines, dozens of nurses gathered outside...
Temple: Nurses protest Baylor Scott & White’s vaccine mandate
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Siding with Abbott, Texas Supreme Court halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties
Chelsea Trujillo, 33, was arrested on a warrant charging child abuse, in addition to a...
Mother arrested after video shows her forcing son into trunk of car

Latest News

Cecily Ann Aguilar, 23, waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty.
Central Texas woman waives arraignment, pleads not guilty to charges in Fort Hood soldier’s death
The bust was made on August 12, 2021 when CBP officers encountered a tractor trailer arriving...
CBP officers in Texas seize more than $2 million in cocaine
Heavy rain over the weekend caused a 180,000-gallon wastewater discharge, about half of which...
Heavy rain causes 180,000-gallon wastewater discharge, 90,000 gallons enters the Brazos
Styx 2021 World Tour will be making a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall on October 17, 2021, at 7...
Styx 2021 World Tour to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in Oct.
Lubbock County Courthouse, March 20, 2020
Lubbock County Courts move to remote proceedings due to rise in COVID cases