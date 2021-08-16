Robinson wins third straight, advances to World Series bracket
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson girls are on fire!
After dropping their first game in Greenville, North Carolina, the girls rallied to win three straight, ending pool play with 3-1 record.
The win streak helped Robinson end up in a three way tie for first place in its pool.
Robinson will be one of eight teams in the elimination tournament, which starts Monday.
