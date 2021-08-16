Robinson wins third straight, advances to World Series bracket

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson girls are on fire!

After dropping their first game in Greenville, North Carolina, the girls rallied to win three straight, ending pool play with 3-1 record.

The win streak helped Robinson end up in a three way tie for first place in its pool.

Robinson will be one of eight teams in the elimination tournament, which starts Monday.

