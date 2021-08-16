Three women sought in theft of nearly $6,000 in gift cards from local Walmart

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for three women in connection with the theft of $5,800 worth of gift cards from a Bellmead Walmart store.

The cards were taken from the store at 1521 North IH 35 Access Road.

Security cameras recorded images of the three.

Further details weren’t provided.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Rendon at (254) 799-0251, reference case #18-00046.

