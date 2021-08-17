Another decent chance for rain Wednesday

Our rain chances have mainly been driven by moisture plus the daytime heat but the rain chance we have tonight/tomorrow morning actually stems from a piece of energy that is sitting off to our west. That means that even through the overnight hours and into early Wednesday we will have a chance for rain, with some scattered showers and storms around. Lows tonight are in the mid 70s and daytime highs tomorrow are looking warm but favorable. Just like today, temperatures will likely have a wide range depending on who gets rain and who doesn’t. Those that see more rain may not make it out of the 80s tomorrow but for those that don’t see any activity, it’s still not bad with the clouds around - highs only in the low 90s.

There’s a slight chance for some lingering rain on Thursday, but we do start a drying and warming trend heading into the weekend. This A-typical weather pattern gets replaced with our more seasonable high pressure returning and that means that highs are back into the mid and upper 90s this weekend. Humidity returns as well and rain chances get shut off. The heat returning isn’t always welcomed, but with high pressure back in control of our weather it should keep tropical systems from reaching us.

TROPICS UPDATE: Tropical Depression Fred is moving through the southeast U.S. after making landfall on the Florida panhandle yesterday. Fred will continue to lift northward and up through the eastern portion of the country. Tropical Storm Grace is on a track westward - away from Haiti and south of Cuba. Grace is expected to move through the Caribbean over the next several days and then into the southern Gulf by the Yucatan Peninsula before strengthening to possibly a Category 1 hurricane by Friday in the western Gulf of Mexico. At this time, the forecast track stays south of Texas, but we urge you to keep up to date with the forecast through the week as it is likely to change. Then there’s Tropical Storm Henri - a high-end Tropical Storm and is heading WSW. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Bermuda.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.