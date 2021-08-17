Better Rain Chances Keeping The Heat Down!

It’ll be a cloudy day across Central Texas with a few peeks of sunshine. Rain chances build going through the afternoon, although the earliest we could see some isolated rain is lunchtime. However, the best rain chances will be late afternoon and early evening. Highs will stay in the low 90′s because of this, but some of you could be stuck in the upper 80′s depending on how soon you see the rain. The rain dies down after sunset, with only a few spotty showers going through the night into your Wednesday.

Wednesday we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with highs staying in the low 90′s. A few scattered showers will be seen late afternoon, but after that our rain chances start to drop heading towards the weekend. Highs will jump into the mid 90′s on Friday, possibly hitting the upper 90′s by the end of the weekend. High pressure takes over during this time, so rain chances won’t be seen even heading into next week.

TROPICS UPDATE: There are currently 2 areas we are watching: Grace and Tropical Depression Eight. Grace is going to track to the south of Cuba and move toward the Gulf of Mexico, and TD Eight is sitting in the Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.