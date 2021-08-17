Advertisement

Better Rain Chances Keeping The Heat Down!

By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be a cloudy day across Central Texas with a few peeks of sunshine. Rain chances build going through the afternoon, although the earliest we could see some isolated rain is lunchtime. However, the best rain chances will be late afternoon and early evening. Highs will stay in the low 90′s because of this, but some of you could be stuck in the upper 80′s depending on how soon you see the rain. The rain dies down after sunset, with only a few spotty showers going through the night into your Wednesday.

Wednesday we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with highs staying in the low 90′s. A few scattered showers will be seen late afternoon, but after that our rain chances start to drop heading towards the weekend. Highs will jump into the mid 90′s on Friday, possibly hitting the upper 90′s by the end of the weekend. High pressure takes over during this time, so rain chances won’t be seen even heading into next week.

TROPICS UPDATE: There are currently 2 areas we are watching: Grace and Tropical Depression Eight. Grace is going to track to the south of Cuba and move toward the Gulf of Mexico, and TD Eight is sitting in the Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The women are wanted in connection with the theft of nearly $6,000 worth of gift cards.
Three women sought in theft of nearly $6,000 in gift cards from local Walmart
Cecily Ann Aguilar, 23, waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty.
Central Texas woman waives arraignment, pleads not guilty to charges in Fort Hood soldier’s death
Authorities in Texas late Monday issued a Blue Alert but did not identify a suspect.
Blue Alert: Texas authorities looking for Cadillac with damage, possible bullet holes
Waco Police have opened a death investigation after Jose Cruz Jr. was found deceased early...
Police investigating after local UPS employee found dead
Falls County Sheriff's office searching for Derek Nutt
Local deputies seek public’s help finding suspect of shooting near high school

Latest News

Better Rain Chances Keeping The Heat Down!
A red tractor is left behind as a home burns outside of Taylorsville in Plumas County, Calif.,...
Gusty winds bring new worries to California fire lines
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida; Haiti braces for Grace
fastcast sunset sunrise clouds pink orange blue yellow gold golden partly cloudy
Camille's Monday Evening Fastcast