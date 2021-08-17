Big 12: Cancellations due to COVID-19 result in forfeits

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If a Big 12 Conference game is canceled due to a team not having enough student-athletes to compete, because COVID-19 or any other reasons, that team will forfeit and will be credited with a loss. The opponent will be credited with a win in the Conference standings.

These wins and losses will apply to conference standings only.

The Big 12 specified that a forfeit can be declared at any point before a completed game. Additionally, if both teams are unable to compete, a No Contest would be declared. If needed, an unbalanced tiebreaker would be utilized to determine conference championship participants in football or championship seeding in other sports.

The Big 12 Commissioner, Bob Bowlsby, retains discretion to declare a No Contest if extraordinary circumstances warrant.

The conference announced this change on Monday. Baylor’s first conference game against Kansas is scheduled for September 18.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.