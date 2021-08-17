Advertisement

COVID-19 claims lives of two unborn Central Texas infants

By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced late Tuesday afternoon.

The deaths occurred in July.

The mother of the twins tested positive for COVID-19 during her pregnancy but has since recovered.

Health officials would not say whether she had been vaccinated against the virus.

“Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at increased risk of preterm birth and miscarriages” Local Health Authority Dr. Farley Verner said.

“Pregnant women or women of childbearing age and those breastfeeding are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their babies from COVID-19,” he said.

The number of pregnant women infected with COVID-19 has risen in the past several weeks, the health district said.

The increased spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, low vaccination rates among pregnant women, and the increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to COVID-19 infection among pregnant women make vaccination for this population more urgent than ever, the health district said.

A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of data from the v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry found no increased risk of miscarriage among nearly 2,500 women who received either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy, the health district said.

Just more than 43% of McLennan County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated Tuesday.

The health district reported another 213 cases of the virus Tuesday, increasing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 31,619.

AT least 29,915 residents diagnosed with the virus haver recovered, and, according to local data, 498 have died, an increase of four.

Department of State Health Services data showed 506 deaths Tuesday.

At least 1,208 cases were active Tuesday and 151 residents diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized, 26 of them on ventilators.

One ICU bed was available in the county Tuesday.

