Crews respond to two-alarm fire in neighborhood near local Target store

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crews responded to a two-alarm fire late Tuesday afternoon in a neighborhood just north of the Waco Target store.

Initial reports indicated a resident might have been trapped in the house in the 5700 block of Lakemont Drive.

At least one ambulance was at the scene.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

STRUCTURE FIRE - 5700 Block of Lakemont Dr. @WacoTXFire units on the scene of 2 alarm house fire. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) August 17, 2021

