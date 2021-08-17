Advertisement

Crews respond to two-alarm fire in neighborhood near local Target store

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire late Tuesday afternoon.
Crews responded to the two-alarm fire late Tuesday afternoon.(Bill Gowdy)
By Bill Gowdy
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crews responded to a two-alarm fire late Tuesday afternoon in a neighborhood just north of the Waco Target store.

Initial reports indicated a resident might have been trapped in the house in the 5700 block of Lakemont Drive.

At least one ambulance was at the scene.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled
Waco Police have opened a death investigation after Jose Cruz Jr. was found deceased early...
Police investigating after local UPS employee found dead
The women are wanted in connection with the theft of nearly $6,000 worth of gift cards.
Three women sought in theft of nearly $6,000 in gift cards from local Walmart
Falls County Sheriff's office searching for Derek Nutt
Local deputies seek public’s help finding suspect of shooting near high school
Cecily Ann Aguilar, 23, waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty.
Central Texas woman waives arraignment, pleads not guilty to charges in Fort Hood soldier’s death

Latest News

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
COVID-19 claims lives of two unborn Central Texas infants
Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. (File)
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19
Veteran Texas firefighter Loyde Wayne Junkin died Sunday of COVID-19.
Veteran Texas firefighter loses tough battle with COVID-19
Corn Harvest
Mother nature creates hurdles for area farmers as harvest continues