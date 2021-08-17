Crews respond to two-alarm fire in neighborhood near local Target store
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Crews responded to a two-alarm fire late Tuesday afternoon in a neighborhood just north of the Waco Target store.
Initial reports indicated a resident might have been trapped in the house in the 5700 block of Lakemont Drive.
At least one ambulance was at the scene.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
