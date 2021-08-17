Doctor announces he will no longer see patients who are not vaccinated against COVID-19

(KWTX) - Jason Valentine, a doctor in Alabama, is going viral on Facebook after announcing he will no longer see patients who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The sign posted on a door in one of the patient rooms at the doctor’s office states, “Effective October 1st, 2021, Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Valentine shared a photo of the sign on his Facebook page. He revealed that on the first day that signs went up in the rooms in his office, “all three unvaccinated patients on my schedule asked where they could get their vaccine today.”

Valentine said the patients did not talk about “conspiracy theories” and made “no excuses.”

He said all three patients simple asked, “where do I go?”

Valentine said he was straightforward with patients who asked him about his decision. “If they asked why, I told them covid is a miserable way to die and I can’t watch them die like that,” the doctor wrote on Facebook.

On Monday, WSFA in Montgomery reported only two intensive care unit beds were available in Alabama out of the state’s 1,562, citing information from the Alabama Hospital Association.

Even though hospitalizations peaked at more than 3,000 in January, Alabama had never had this few ICU beds since the beginning of the pandemic, WSFA reported.

On Monday, hospitals in the state were treating 2,631 patients with COVID-19, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

