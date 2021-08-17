Hair flies after Central Texas barber lines up volunteers to give kids back-to-school trims

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of kids are returning to class this week with new school supplies and fresh haircuts, thanks, in part, to a local barber who offered free cuts and trims because he says he remembers what it’s like to not be able to afford one.

Sid Rodriguez, a 2007 University High School, graduate, owns the Elite Barber Shop in Hewitt.

He teamed up with Viento Fuerte at First Baptist Woodway, along with his friend David Santibanez, a real estate agent with Aliena Realty, to sponsor the Back-To-School Bash this week at the church.

“I’ve always remembered when I was little and younger that I was in a position where I wasn’t able to get those haircuts before school,” Rodriquez said.

“And I’m blessed now to be in the position where I am.”

Rodriguez cut and buzzed away for nearly five hours at the free event.

He also helped recruit other barbers and stylists to work including three more barbers from his shop, two stylists from Infinity Hair Salon and one stylist from Envy Salon.

“I also had a friend of mine who owns Madison Barber School and he brought himself and two students,” Rodriguez said.

In all, Rodriguez estimates he and the volunteers gave at least a hundred haircuts, but it could have been more because organizers say about 500 people showed up.

They started at 3 p.m. and were supposed to finish at 7 p.m. but as 8 p.m. approached, they were still working away.

“It was an amazing event to assist families starting back to school and we also had a chance to pray with several families about the new school year,”said First Baptist Woodway Missions and Community Outreach Pastor Rene Maciel.

They also gave away backpacks, school supplies and fed the families.

Santibanez said he was honored his business could help.

“The reason why we did it, we just have a heart to give back to the community. We’re both blessed to own our own business and to give back to the community is always a blessing,” Santibanez said.

“We know what it’s like to struggle just to make ends meet, to raise a family, pay bills and we just want to be able to make things easier for everybody.”

This is the second year the event was held.

Organizers say they hope to make it an annual event.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.