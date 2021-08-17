Advertisement

Iraan-Sheffield ISD to shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19

(KOSA)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local school district is shutting down due to COVID-19.

Iraan-Sheffield ISD announced Monday that it would need to quarantine for the next two weeks. The district will close schools on Tuesday, August 17 and reopen on Monday, August 30.

The district says it will reopen campuses sooner if possible. This closure affects the district’s athletics programs as well.

“Please ensure that students are truly taking this opportunity to quarantine. This means that students and staff will quarantine only with immediate family. They should not be out and about in the community or hanging out with friends. The only way that this will work is if everyone does their part,” stated the district in its release.

