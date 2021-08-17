Local officer almost catches catalytic converter thieves in the act, three arrested

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Two men and a woman were arrested early Tuesday morning after a Groesbeck officer on routine patrol pulled over a vehicle that was pulling out of a closed business and then discovered a stolen catalytic converter.

The three McLennan County residents, Tony Fisher, Joseph Saulters and Melissa Kirkpatrick were taken to the Limestone County Jail early Tuesday morning.

Officer Daniel Pantalici spotted the vehicle leaving the business at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of North Ellis and then “conducted a traffic stop based on an observed violation,” police said in a Facebook post.

After pulling the vehicle officer, Pantalici “observed the occupants to be in possession of a catalytic converter that appeared to have been recently cut from a vehicle.”

He requested assistance from Groesbeck police Chief Chris Henson who responded to the scene of the traffic stop and then found a vehicle from which a catalytic converter had been removed.

The emission control devices usually contain the rare earth metals platinum, palladium, and rhodium as a catalyst, as well as copper.

Depending on the size of the vehicle, the metals may be worth anywhere from $50 to as much as $1,000.

A thief, using simple tools, can remove one in a matter of minutes, authorities say.

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Officer Pantalici was on patrol when he observed a vehicle... Posted by Groesbeck Police Department on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.