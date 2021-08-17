Advertisement

Local officer almost catches catalytic converter thieves in the act, three arrested

Two men and a woman were arrested after a Groesbeck officer spotted a stolen catalytic...
Two men and a woman were arrested after a Groesbeck officer spotted a stolen catalytic converter in their vehicle following a traffic stop.(Groesbeck Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Two men and a woman were arrested early Tuesday morning after a Groesbeck officer on routine patrol pulled over a vehicle that was pulling out of a closed business and then discovered a stolen catalytic converter.

The three McLennan County residents, Tony Fisher, Joseph Saulters and Melissa Kirkpatrick were taken to the Limestone County Jail early Tuesday morning.

Officer Daniel Pantalici spotted the vehicle leaving the business at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of North Ellis and then “conducted a traffic stop based on an observed violation,” police said in a Facebook post.

After pulling the vehicle officer, Pantalici “observed the occupants to be in possession of a catalytic converter that appeared to have been recently cut from a vehicle.”

He requested assistance from Groesbeck police Chief Chris Henson who responded to the scene of the traffic stop and then found a vehicle from which a catalytic converter had been removed.

The emission control devices usually contain the rare earth metals platinum, palladium, and rhodium as a catalyst, as well as copper.

Depending on the size of the vehicle, the metals may be worth anywhere from $50 to as much as $1,000.

A thief, using simple tools, can remove one in a matter of minutes, authorities say.

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Officer Pantalici was on patrol when he observed a vehicle...

Posted by Groesbeck Police Department on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled
Waco Police have opened a death investigation after Jose Cruz Jr. was found deceased early...
Police investigating after local UPS employee found dead
The women are wanted in connection with the theft of nearly $6,000 worth of gift cards.
Three women sought in theft of nearly $6,000 in gift cards from local Walmart
Falls County Sheriff's office searching for Derek Nutt
Local deputies seek public’s help finding suspect of shooting near high school
Cecily Ann Aguilar, 23, waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty.
Central Texas woman waives arraignment, pleads not guilty to charges in Fort Hood soldier’s death

Latest News

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Confusion reigns in Texas as legal fight over mask mandates rages
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled
File Photo
Harris County offers $100 gift cards to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations
Pictured here is the knife believed to be used to murder Nikolas Eugenio Martinez (left). ...
Texas family offers $8K reward for information that leads to son’s killer