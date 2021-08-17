Advertisement

Missing North Carolina teen believed to be in Texas after cell pinged in Dallas

Missing teenager Carlos Manuel Chinchilla-Vasquez is believed to be in Texas. The suspect in...
Missing teenager Carlos Manuel Chinchilla-Vasquez is believed to be in Texas. The suspect in his disappearance was last seen driving a late model Nissan Rogue.(Texas DPS)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Authorities in Texas late Monday issued an Amber Alert for Carlos Manuel Chinchilla-Vasquez, a 15-year-old reported missing by the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina and believed to be in North Texas.

Police said the boy is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Authorities did not identify a suspect in the boy’s abduction and only described the person they are looking for as an Hispanic man in his 30s.

The suspect was last heard from in Rosman, North Carolina and “their phone has pinged in Dallas,” police said, without clarifying who the phone belonged to.

Chinchilla-Vasquez is 5-foot-7, weighs about 180s pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

The suspect was last seen driving a gray, 2020-2021 model Nissan Rogue with unknown license plates.

If you have any information regarding the abduction, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Constable Raychaun Ballard
Services scheduled for Central Texas constable who died of COVID-19
Falls County Sheriff's office searching for Derek Nutt
Local deputies seek public’s help finding suspect of shooting near high school
As health officials continue to push for more vaccines, dozens of nurses gathered outside...
Temple: Nurses protest Baylor Scott & White’s vaccine mandate
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Siding with Abbott, Texas Supreme Court halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties
The women are wanted in connection with the theft of nearly $6,000 worth of gift cards.
Three women sought in theft of nearly $6,000 in gift cards from local Walmart

Latest News

Local deputies seek public’s help finding suspect of shooting near high school
Local deputies seek public’s help finding suspect of shooting near high school
Waco Police have opened a death investigation after Jose Cruz Jr. was found deceased early...
Police investigating after local UPS employee found dead
(Source: Temple ISD)
Temple: Board of Trustees approves $184.9 million bond
The rising number of active cases of COVID-19 is straining area hospitals, but some help is on...
New wave of COVID-19 cases strains area hospitals, but some help is on the way