Missing North Carolina teen believed to be in Texas after cell pinged in Dallas

(KWTX) - Authorities in Texas late Monday issued an Amber Alert for Carlos Manuel Chinchilla-Vasquez, a 15-year-old reported missing by the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina and believed to be in North Texas.

Police said the boy is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Authorities did not identify a suspect in the boy’s abduction and only described the person they are looking for as an Hispanic man in his 30s.

The suspect was last heard from in Rosman, North Carolina and “their phone has pinged in Dallas,” police said, without clarifying who the phone belonged to.

Chinchilla-Vasquez is 5-foot-7, weighs about 180s pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

The suspect was last seen driving a gray, 2020-2021 model Nissan Rogue with unknown license plates.

If you have any information regarding the abduction, call 911 immediately.

