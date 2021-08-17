Mother nature creates hurdles for area farmers as harvest continues

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -2021 has been a year filled with challenges for farmers with the historic freeze and then that was followed by extensive flooding.

Famers say many crops were unable to take root or grow properly due to unseasonable weather.

“The fields that could not drain well, the corn just could never recover,” Central Texas farmer Rodney Schronk said.

Corn and wheat began with a promising crop but took a great deal of damage.

As a whole, Schronk said Central Texas had a better yield than they feared, but some farmers took the brunt of it.

“There’s some people the sprout damage (on their wheat crop) where the kernels actually sprout in the head, just horrendous,” Schronk said.

“A farmer friend of mine north of Waco, it was 70 percent sprouted.”

For consumers, Schronk said the largest impact is in corn and wheat.

“Probably the most popular here in Central Texas from a consumer standpoint is deer corn, and you’ll notice a lot of these stores that sell deer corn seeing a large price increase,” Schronk said.

One saving grace is the crop Schronk had the most concern for initially, cotton.

“Probably the largest disaster area wide across Central Texas that I had seen in cotton in my 28 years of farming, it’s been miraculous how the cotton crop has turned around in Central Texas in the last 30 days,” Schronk said.

Cool temperatures have helped out so while it’s running behind schedule, what cotton that has survived is looking promising.

As farmers are now looking ahead to next season, input costs are skyrocketing.

Schronk says herbicides are up 300 percent.

There are even concerns of not being able to get their hands on some supplies with continued shipping delays.

