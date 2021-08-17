New wave of COVID-19 cases strains area hospitals, but some help is on the way

(KWTX) - Just 327 ICU beds were available statewide Monday as the rising number of COVID-19 cases, primarily among the unvaccinated, further strains hospitals.

Nearly 11,800 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide Monday, and more than 400 filled Central Texas hospitals.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, 223 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Monday, filling 22% of available beds and accounting for about 26% of all patients hospitalized. Three ICU beds were available Monday, according to state data.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties 160 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, filling 27% of available beds and accounting for about 33% of all hospitalizations. Three ICU beds were available Monday, according to local data.

The spike in cases, fueled by the more virulent Delta variant of the virus, is not only filling up hospital beds, but also packing area emergency rooms and putting more strain on an already stressed system.

Baylor Scott & White Health has received confirmation from the state that it will be provided with additional nurses and respiratory therapists, the health system said in a statement Monday.

“The arrival dates of the state resources are yet to be determined. We are very thankful for the resources, and we look forward to welcoming the additional medical personnel who will soon be available,” the health system said.

Baylor Scott & White did not indicate to which facilities the additional personnel might be assigned.

The Texas Department of State Health Services last week informed cities, counties, and health care facilities that the state will resume filling requests for medical surge staff that cannot be met locally, working with staffing agencies that are recruiting more than 2,500 medical personnel from out of state.

“DSHS has funds available to support immediate staffing costs. However, extended staff deployments may require cost sharing by local governments or individual facilities,” the agency said.

Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights is also getting some relief.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose by more than 5,300 to 2,813,831 Monday and the total number of probable cases rose almost 516,000.

At least 3,027,930 patients diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and nearly 204,800 cases were active Monday.

In Central Texas, another 1,019 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported since Friday, raising the regional total to more than 89,800.

At least 6,054 cases were active Monday in Central Texas, up by 236 from Friday.

The virus claimed nine move lives statewide Monday, increasing the virus’ toll to 53,100.

The death toll in Central Texas may be as high as 1,815 but according to state data Monday, the count stood at 1,812 including 482 Bell County residents, 10 more than the local count of 472; 39 Bosque County residents; 95 Coryell County residents; 34 Falls County residents; 54 Freestone County residents; 29 Hamilton County residents; 114 Hill County residents; 38 Lampasas County residents; 44 Leon County residents; 83 Limestone County residents; 505 McLennan County residents, 11 more than the local count of 494; 54 Milam County residents; 22 Mills County residents; 147 Navarro County residents, three fewer than the local count of 150; 49 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

About 37.7% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated Monday in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring, up from 37.1% a week ago, according to DSHS data.

Statewide, 54% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated, up from 53.5% on Aug. 9.

Just more than 35% of Bell County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated Monday, up from 34.5% on Aug. 9.

Almost 43% of McLennan County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated Monday, up from 42.3% on Aug. 9.

The percentage of residents 12 and older who were fully vaccinated Monday, according to DSHS data was 39.7% in Bosque County, up from 39.4% on Aug. 9; 32.8% in Coryell County, up from 32.3% on Aug. 9; 37.2% in Falls County, up from 36.6% on Aug. 9; 32.9% in Freestone County, up from 32.4% on Aug. 9; 43% in Hamilton County, up from 42.4% on Aug. 9; 35.8% in Hill County, up from 35.2% on Aug. 9; 37.6% in Lampasas County, up from about 37% on Aug. 9; 34.2% in Leon County, up from 33.8% on Aug. 9; 33.4% in Limestone County, up from about 33% on Aug. 9; 39.3% in Milam County, up from 38.9% on Aug. 9; 36.2% in Mills County, up from 35.8% on Aug. 9; 40.9% in Navarro County, up from 40.4% on Aug. 9; 39.3% in Robertson County, up from 38.8% on Aug. 9, and almost 31% in San Saba County, up from 30.3% on Aug. 9.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District is hosting another series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, the first of which were scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at La Vega High School at 555 Loop 340 and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. during the Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza.

Other clinics are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church at 1624 Wooded Acres Dr.; from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza; from 9 a.m. to noon at Harmony Science Academy at 1110 South Valley Mills Dr., from 10 a.m. to noon at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Family of Faith Worship Center at 4112 Memorial Dr.

All the clinics are open to the public.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will all be available.

Minor children must be accompanied by parents or guardians.

Walk-ins are welcome, but residents may register online for a scheduled appointment.

As demand for the vaccine rises, H-E-B pharmacies are making some changes to hours for walk-ins and are encouraging appointments. Temporarily, vaccinations for walk-ins will be available from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 26, a walk-in clinic providing the Pfizer vaccine will be open to anyone 12 and older at South Belton Middle School at 805 Sagebrush in Belton. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Second doses will be scheduled on site.

In Lampasas County, AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is offering free vaccines to residents 18 and older.

Call (512) 556-3621 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

An ID and proof of insurance are required and those seeking second doses should also bring vaccination cards.

The weekly vaccination clinic will continue for as long as vaccine is available.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported another 200 cases of the virus Monday, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 26,296.

At least 1,694 cases were active Monday, 24,130 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 472 have died, according to health district data.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 2,530 active cases Monday and a total of 26,096 confirmed and 3,125 probable cases since the start of the pandemic.

At least 26,209 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 482 have died, state data showed.

The new school year started Monday in the Killeen ISD, the region’s largest, with fewer restrictions than last year.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas showed two active cases Monday, one involving a student and one involving an employee, and a total of 46 positive tests since March 2020.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to eligible residents from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9 at the Southside Church of Christ at 1505 Trimmier Rd. in Killeen.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 31,406 total cases Monday, an increase of 466 since Friday and of 146 since Sunday.

At least 1,087 cases were active Monday and 139 residents diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized, 26 of them on ventilators.

Just three ICU beds were available Monday in the county, health district data showed.

At least 29,825 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 494 have died, according to local data.

State data Friday showed 505 deaths.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Monday showed 13 active cases involving students, six involving staff members, four involving faculty and two involving contractors, and 4,092 total cases since Aug. 1, 2020. The university has issued interim protocols because of the increased spread of the virus that call for the use of face coverings in certain indoor settings including classrooms and labs when used for academic instruction and in some indoor locations where social distancing might not be possible. The protocols also call for more frequent testing of those who are unvaccinated or don’t have an exemption because of a positive test As of Monday 57% of students and almost 77% of employees had been vaccinated. The university plans to operate at 100% capacity indoors and outdoors and to return to in-person instruction this fall.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed seven active cases Monday and a cumulative total of 396 cases, 305 involving students.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,914 total confirmed cases Monday, an increase of 137 since Friday, and 372 probable cases.

At least 7,666 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 95 have died.

At least 531 cases were active Monday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was reporting one case involving nine cases involving inmates and 10 cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 244 inmates were restricted and nine were isolated; three cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; eight cases involving inmates and 18 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, where 59 inmates were restricted and eight were isolated; three cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit; nine cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 50 inmates were restricted, and four cases involving inmates and one involving an employee at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 352 inmates were restricted and four were isolated.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,963 total confirmed and 228 total probable cases of the virus Monday.

DSHS data showed 65 active cases in the county.

At least 2,092 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and a 34th has died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was reporting no active cases at the Marlin Transfer facility, and one active case involving an employee at the William P. Hobby Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,349 total confirmed and 736 total probable cases of the virus Monday.

DSHS data showed 122 active cases in the county.

At least 2,880 residents diagnosed the virus have recovered and 83 have died.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,703 total confirmed and 2,912 total probable cases Monday.

DSHS data showed 485 active cases Friday.

At least 5,983 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

The state reported 147.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,533 total confirmed and 403 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,749 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data. DSHS data showed 148 active cases Monday.

Freestone County had 1,259 total confirmed and 938 total probable cases Monday. At least 1,998 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 54 have died according to state data. At least 145 cases were active Monday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported five cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 863 total confirmed and 69 total probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 820 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data. Eighty-three cases were active Monday.

Hill County Monday had 4,036 total confirmed cases and 872 total probable cases. At least 4,572 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 114 residents have died, according to state data. At least 222 cases were active Monday.

Lampasas County had 2,195 total confirmed and 399 probable cases Monday. At least 2,356 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 38 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data. At least 200 cases were active Monday.

Leon County had 1,430 total confirmed and 417 total probable cases Monday. At least 1,686 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 44 have died, according to state data. At least 117 cases were active Monday.

Milam County had 1,699 total confirmed and 1,232 total probable cases Monday. At least 2,767 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 54 have died. At least 164 cases were active Monday.

Mills County had 640 confirmed and 69 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 646 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 22 have died, according to state data. Forty-one cases were active Monday.

Robertson County had 1,971 total confirmed cases Monday and 458 total probable cases. At least 2,298 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 49 have died, according to state data. At least 82 cases were active Monday.

San Saba County had 550 total confirmed cases Monday and 276 total probable cases. At least 771 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data, which showed 32 active cases Monday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported four cases involving inmates and one involving an employee at the San Saba Transfer Facility, where 352 inmates were restricted and four were isolated.

