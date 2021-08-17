Police investigating after local UPS employee found dead

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a mysterious death after a UPS employee was found lying in the company parking lot in Waco.

According to a spokesperson for the Waco Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday to check the area around the UPS facility at 5700 Franklin Ave.

“When officers arrived, they found a victim, deceased,” said Waco PD Public Information Officer Cierra Shipley. “An autopsy was requested and we’re still waiting on those results.”

Family has identified the victim as Jose Cruz Jr., 23.

Shipley says officers do not suspect foul play and UPS is cooperating with the investigation.

“We are sad to learn about the passing of our employee,” UPS officials said in a statement to KWTX Monday. “We send our deepest condolences to the family. While this is an open investigation, we will defer to the responding authorities for any further questions.”

An attorney for the family says they’re asking for privacy at this time.

Visitation will be Wednesday Aug. 18, 6-8 p.m. at Oakcrest Funeral Home in Waco.

The funeral mass will be held Thursday Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Church with burial at Oakwood cemetery to follow.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.