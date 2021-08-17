Robinson Little League advances to world series semifinals

GREENVILLE, North Carolina (KWTX) - Robinson little league defeated North Carolina 4-2 in the world series quarterfinals on Monday night.

Robinson punched in one run in the first inning, and another in the second. North Carolina had their offense going early as well, scoring two runs in the first.

After the second inning it was all about the defense, until the top of the seventh inning when Haven Hansen singled on a ground ball to left field scoring two. Robinson went up 4-2.

Robinson’s semi-final game is Tuesday at 6 p.m. central.

