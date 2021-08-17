Advertisement

Temple: Board of Trustees approves $184.9 million bond

(Source: Temple ISD)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Monday night the Temple ISD school board unanimously approved two bond propositions totaling $184.9 million.

The first proposition is for general purpose projects and is said to account for $178.3 million of that total

The second proposition is for $6.6 million in renovations to Wildcat Stadium.

In total the annual impact for taxpayers would be $136 for every $100,000 of valuation.

These bond propositions will be on the November 2nd ballot. Early voting begins October 18th.

