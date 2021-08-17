Advertisement

Texas family offers $8K reward for information that leads to son’s killer

Pictured here is the knife believed to be used to murder Nikolas Eugenio Martinez (left). ...
Pictured here is the knife believed to be used to murder Nikolas Eugenio Martinez (left). Anyone with information about the owner of the knife or this homicide is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS.(Austin Police and Martinez Family)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of Nikolas Eugenio Martinez is offering an $8000 reward for information that helps police capture the person who murdered their son.

Austin Police on Tuesday released a photo of the knife believed to be used to murder the 23-year-old Martinez on July 23, 2021.

Martinez was stabbed at about 10:20 p.m. that night near the 2000 block of South Interstate 35.

Austin 9-1-1 received a call from Martinez saying that he had been stabbed.

The man was able to drive a short distance to a convenience store in the 2000 block of South Interstate 35, where people tried to help him.

Police officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived at the scene and learned Martinez was suffering from a life-threatening stab wound.

“Despite life saving measures, Mr. Martinez succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased on the scene,” Austin Police said.

Anyone with information about the owner of the knife or this homicide is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS.

You can also email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or using the Crime Stoppers app.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled
Waco Police have opened a death investigation after Jose Cruz Jr. was found deceased early...
Police investigating after local UPS employee found dead
The women are wanted in connection with the theft of nearly $6,000 worth of gift cards.
Three women sought in theft of nearly $6,000 in gift cards from local Walmart
Falls County Sheriff's office searching for Derek Nutt
Local deputies seek public’s help finding suspect of shooting near high school
Cecily Ann Aguilar, 23, waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty.
Central Texas woman waives arraignment, pleads not guilty to charges in Fort Hood soldier’s death

Latest News

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Confusion reigns in Texas as legal fight over mask mandates rages
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled
File Photo
Harris County offers $100 gift cards to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations
Two men and a woman were arrested after a Groesbeck officer spotted a stolen catalytic...
Local officer almost catches catalytic converter thieves in the act, three arrested