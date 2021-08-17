Advertisement

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’

Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and...
Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said the Republican is in good health and experiencing no symptoms.

Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement.

The governor’s positive test came as cases of the virus soar with the highly contagious delta variant and hospitals around the state are stretched thin. More than 11,500 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, the highest levels since January.

The positive test comes a day after Abbott tweeted a picture of himself not wearing a mask while speaking indoors near Dallas to a group of GOP supporters, most of whom were unmasked.

Jack DeSimone, president of the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch, said he did not like “to have conversations like this” and declined to comment further on Abbott’s appearance with the group.

Miner said the governor’s address to the group was his only public event this week. He said Abbott tested negative Monday and that no one else on staff has tested positive.

Abbott has staunchly opposed mask mandates for public schools and this week saw defiant districts in some of the state’s largest cities — which are run by Democrats — require face coverings anyway. Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, a fellow Republican, are fighting the school districts in court.

Abbott’s wife, Cecilia Abbott, tested negative. The governor had been getting tested daily and Miner said “everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified.”

__

AP writer Acacia Coronado also contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled
Waco Police have opened a death investigation after Jose Cruz Jr. was found deceased early...
Police investigating after local UPS employee found dead
The women are wanted in connection with the theft of nearly $6,000 worth of gift cards.
Three women sought in theft of nearly $6,000 in gift cards from local Walmart
Falls County Sheriff's office searching for Derek Nutt
Local deputies seek public’s help finding suspect of shooting near high school
Cecily Ann Aguilar, 23, waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty.
Central Texas woman waives arraignment, pleads not guilty to charges in Fort Hood soldier’s death

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
EXPLAINER: What do we know about booster shots for COVID-19?
Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire in Northern California have been observing a bear cub they...
Wandering, emaciated bear cub may have lost mom in California wildfire
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
House Dems plan budget vote next week, defying moderates
Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire in Northern California have been observing a bear cub they...
Bear cub left orphaned after California fire