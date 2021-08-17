Advertisement

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19

Abbott vaccinated against the virus earlier this year
Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. (File)(Gov Greg Abbott / YouTube)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, his office said in a brief press release.

Abbott has been tested daily.

This was the first positive result.

Abbott has been vaccinated against the virus and was experiencing no symptoms Tuesday.

“Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently,” the press release said.

“The governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily.”

He’s receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative.

Everyone with whom Abbott has been in close contact has bee notified, the press release said.

Abbott is in good health, his office said in the press release.

But since 1984 he has been paralyzed below the waist after an oak tree fell on him while he was jogging.

He has used a wheelchair ever since.

