Two alarm fire in neighborhood near local Target leaves one dead, sends another to the hospital
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A two-alarm house fire late Tuesday afternoon in a neighborhood just north of the Waco Target store left one person dead and sent another to a local hospital.
The two were in the house when the fire started.
Initial reports indicated one of the residents might have been trapped in the house in the 5700 block of Lakemont Drive.
One of the residents died at the scene.
The other suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.