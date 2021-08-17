Veteran Texas firefighter loses tough battle with COVID-19

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KWTX) – Veteran Texas firefighter Loyde Wayne Junkin, for whom a prayer vigil was held here that drew firefighters from a dozen departments, has lost his battle with COVID-19.

Junkin contracted COVID-19 in mid July and was admitted to the hospital after going to the emergency room on July 27.

He died at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Retired Waxahachie Firefighter Loyde Junkin passed away from Covid this afternoon. Please keep our brother’s family in your prayers. Posted by Waxahachie Fire-Rescue Department on Sunday, August 15, 2021

A week before, on Aug. 8, Central Texas firefighters gathered in the parking lot of Waco ISD Stadium for a prayer vigil for Junkin, who served with the Waxahachie Fire-Rescue Department from 1985 to 2003 and later traveled around the state sharing his knowledge through the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service’s fire school.

Many of the firefighters who attended the Waco vigil had either worked with Junkin, or been trained by him, Beverly Hills Fire Department Capt. Jeffrey Henderson said.

Junkin first served with the Forreston Fire Department in Ellis County when he was 16.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family with expenses.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.