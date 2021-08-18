Another decent chance for rain Wednesday

Scattered showers will continue throughout the day, keeping temperatures much cooler. We only warm to the low 80′s at lunchtime, with highs in the mid to upper 80′s during the afternoon. Scattered rain will start dying down after sunset, but will build up back up going through Thursday morning. However, the coverage Thursday morning won’t be as good, only at 30%.

We dry up Thursday afternoon, with partly cloudy skies allowing the sunshine to start heating us up again. Highs hit the mid 90′s Thursday afternoon, with even warmer conditions going into the weekend due to an incoming High. We’ll be in the mid to upper 90′s Sunday afternoon, then sitting in the upper 90′s as we go throughout most of next week.

TROPICS UPDATE: Tropical Storm Grace is on a track westward - away from Haiti and south of Cuba. Grace is expected to move through the Caribbean over the next several days and then into the southern Gulf by the Yucatan Peninsula before strengthening to possibly a Category 1 hurricane by Friday in the western Gulf of Mexico. At this time, the forecast track stays south of Texas, but we urge you to keep up to date with the forecast through the week as it is likely to change. Then there’s Tropical Storm Henri - a high-end Tropical Storm and is heading WSW. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Bermuda.

