Year-old Central Texas high school welcomes first junior class

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - It was time to head back to school Wednesday morning for several districts in Central Texas, including Belton ISD.

There was quite a bit of change for Lake Belton High School, since it welcomed a junior class for the first time this year.

When the school opened last year, only freshmen and sophomores attended, and there were a little more than 900 students. Jill Ross, principal of Lake Belton High School, said this year, there are around 1,600 students.

“It’s a huge shift in addition of numbers,” Ross said. “It impacts everything from how we do arrival and dismissal, from how we enter kids through the cafeteria line, we’ve added an additional cafeteria line, actually we’ve added two, we have had to think about which classrooms we would use this year that we didn’t use last year.”

While there was a lot of change to prepare for bringing in more students, Ross said they are looking forward to it.

“We’re excited to have juniors who are upperclassmen on our campus because they’re going to help us build that legacy of excellence for all of our students,” Ross said.

Chase Moore is a junior at LBHS, and he said attending a new school is not an experience he thought he would have.

“I always thought I going to Belton High School and just be the normal high school but it’s a little different,” Moore said. “We’re going to be upperclassmen for about three years, this be my second year being an upperclassman, but it’s just really interesting how we’re going to be the ones you know like setting traditions.”

Next year, the school will transition to have 9th-12th grade. The capacity for the school is around 2,400.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.