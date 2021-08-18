Advertisement

Burleson County deputy shot, active standoff on FM 60

DPS confirms a Burleson County deputy was shot Tuesday along FM 60 west of Snook near County Road 230.
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County Sheriff’s deputy was shot while serving a warrant off FM 60 near County Road 230 Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

That deputy was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station. DPS did not know the condition of the deputy or the extent of their injuries.

DPS confirmed that a single person is barricaded and multiple law enforcement agencies are now engaged in a standoff with the individual. They believe he is armed, but didn’t know with what kind of weapon. Despite knowing that, DPS officials stressed there was no danger to the public.

Currently, FM 60 is closed west of Snook and east of Highway 36. Drivers and residents should avoid the area.

The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m. in the 4100 block of FM 60. The deputy who was injured was rushed to Baylor Scott and White in College Station by an unmarked patrol vehicle. Police officers in Brazos County and College Station provided a police escort to the hospital and multiple officers remain at the hospital this evening.

No other information was provided about the situation or what led up to the shooting.

DPS, Burleson County Sheriff’s Deputies, personnel from Bryan and College Station police departments and Brazos County are assisting in this incident.

