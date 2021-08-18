Central Texas judge sentences man who used stolen credit cards to buy tires in 4 states

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A federal judge Wednesday in Waco sentenced a man arrested, along with his wife, in 2019 in Central Texas who investigators later determined used stolen credit cards to buy more than $340,000 worth of tires in four states.

Brandon Decorwyn Alexander, 30, of Dallas who pleaded guilty in November 2020 to conspiracy to commit identity theft, was sentenced Wednesday to 57 months in prison and ordered to pay $341,520 in restitution.

Alexander, court documents showed, “unlawfully acquired victims’ credit card numbers to rent vehicles and purchase tires starting in August 2017” and then called tire shops in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma to order tires using the stolen credit card information.

He then rented vehicles, again using the stolen credit card information, and drove to the shops to pick up the tires.

More than 15 credit cards were used fraudulently, and more than 41 different merchants were targeted, prosecutors said.

Alexander’s wife, Eboni Simone Arps, 30, of Waco, pleaded guilty to a misprision of a felony on Nov. 9, 2020, and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, one year of supervised release and fined $200.

Alexander and Arps were arrested in February 2019 in connection with the use of stolen credit card numbers to purchase commercial truck tires valued at about $9,900 from a store in Limestone County

The fraud was uncovered as a result of an investigation that started after Limestone County investigator Sgt. Jason Ash received a report of the use of the stolen card numbers to purchase the tires at a store in the county.

Authorities learned the suspect was targeting another store in Freestone County and set up surveillance on the business.

When Alexander arrived, he was arrested.

