Grand jurors decline to indict Central Texas teenager charged in deadly shooting

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Bell County grand jurors Wednesday declined to indict a teenager charged in connection with a shooting in April in the parking lot of Harker Heights High School that left another teenager dead.

Endy Neri Soto, 19, was charged with deadly conduct in connection with the deadly April 20 shooting.

He was released on bond in May.

A grand jury’s “no bill” usually means grand jurors didn’t think there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial.

The grand jury also declined to hand up an indictment against Soto on Aug. 11, the Killeen Daily Herald reported.,

Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza told the newspaper the no bill “simply means it was passed for another day.”

Quinton Ford, 19, of Harker Heights, was shot late on the night of April 20 in the parking lot of Harker Heights High School in the 1000 block of East Knights Way.

Officers who responded to a report of gunfire found Ford in a nearby wooded area after searching for several minutes.

They performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

Ford was taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting was the result of an argument, police said.

Taja West (left) and Ethan Trainer were indicted for murder in June. (Jail photo)

In June a Bell County grand jury handed up sealed indictments charging murder against two other suspects in the shooting, Taja West, 21, and Ethan Trainer, 19.

West was already in custody when the indictments were issued.

He’s been held in lieu of bonds totaling $1.5 million since April 22, charged with murder and aggravated robbery and without bond on a Texas Department of Criminal Justice blue warrant.

Trainer was free on a separate bond, but he was arrested after the indictment was returned and was booked into the Bell County Jail.

He’s held in lieu of $1 million bond on the murder charge.

