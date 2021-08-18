Advertisement

Ken Paxton wants Texas Supreme Court to ban school district mask mandates

Fiscal General de Texas Ken Paxton
By Joshua Fechter
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wants the state’s highest civil court to disallow mask mandates in Texas school districts.

Paxton asked the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday to overrule a Travis County judge who over the weekend allowed mask mandates to proceed in any school district in the state.

State District Judge Jan Soifer issued temporary restraining orders against Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, clearing the way for Harris County and eight school districts to enact their own mask-wearing rules. Soifer also barred Abbott from enforcing his order “against Texas independent school districts.” Abbott, who is vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday but is not experiencing any symptoms.

In the past two weeks, Abbott and Paxton have sought to stem the tide of cities, counties and school districts challenging the governor’s pandemic executive order and putting their own mask mandates in place.

“The ongoing disregard of the law by certain local officials is causing mass confusion in Texas, necessitating intervention by this Court to provide clarity and statewide uniformity,” Paxton’s office wrote to Supreme Court justices Tuesday.

Abbott and Paxton have had some legal victories — albeit short-lived ones. The high court sided with Abbott and Paxton on Sunday and temporarily shut down mask mandates in Bexar and Dallas counties. But the court allowed legal challenges to continue playing out.

The next day, a lower court judge reinstated the Bexar mandate, which applies to K-12 public schools.

Copyright 2021 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

