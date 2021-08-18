Legendary Lee baseball coach Ernie Johnson passes away

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Longtime Midland Lee High School baseball coach Ernie Johnson died on Tuesday. Johnson was the first head coach in program history, and led the Rebels for 30 years.

The baseball field at what is now Legacy High School is named Ernie Johnson Field in his honor.

CBS7 spoke with Jesse Benavidez, who served as an assistant coach under Johnson and took over the program following his retirement, as well as former Lee player Danny Jordan. Watch the video above to hear what Johnson meant to them.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.