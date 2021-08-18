Midway ISD Board of Trustees approves rezoning plan

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway ISD has made a decision on rezoning for the next school year.

The school board unanimously passed scenario 4 Tuesday evening.

That is their hybrid scenario.

The “hybrid” scenario 4 is a combination of three previously proposed scenarios to address comments given by parents.

In the hybrid option, no campuses begin above 95% capacity. There are two divisions of neighboring subdivisions. 1213 elementary students transition to new campuses and there are 6 title 1 schools.

The schools that will be impacted include Castleman Creek, Hewitt, South Bosque, Speegleville, and Woodway elementary school.

Parents will be able to find the rezoning plans at midwayisd.org/rezoning.

