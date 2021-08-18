New Central Texas theater group offers acting opportunities for the hearing impaired

A new Central Texas theater group is offering hearing-impaired residents a chance to participate in live productions has opened up shop

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new theater group offering hearing-impaired residents opportunities to learn to act and participate in live productions is opening up shop in Waco.

Silent House Theatre Company in Waco offers acting opportunities for everyone which includes a special branch for the hearing impaired.

Alex Blanton, who not only acts herself but also often serves as an interpreter, is one of the executive art directors.

“I have always been involved in the deaf community since I was a little girl and I’ve been involved in the theater community, so we wanted to branch the two,” she said.

Blanton says she got the idea after seeing theater groups for the deaf thriving in bigger cities but found nothing of the sorts locally.

“When I lived in Austin, I saw a lot of opportunity for deaf artists to thrive in the arts community but there wasn’t access to that here in Waco so when I moved back, I knew I wanted to build that arts community,” she said.

The name Silent House has dual meaning.

“As a theater company, we strive to create what we call the ‘Silent House Moment’”.

“In this moment, the audience and actors are completely immersed in what was created and ultimately the house is silenced. The name Silent House also applies to the relationship we aspire to develop with the local deaf community and deaf talent,” their Facebook page describes.

Silent House officially opened two weeks ago in Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre.

The group plans to offer a little bit of everything for the hearing impaired.

“With Silent House we want to provide acting lessons for the deaf or deaf events or plays where it’s all deaf actors,” Blanton said.

The theater already has two productions planned.

In early October, the group will perform Lauren Gunderson’s sentimental two-person drama, “I and You.”

In December, they’ll put on Craig Lucas’ erratic dark comedy, “Reckless.”

While the actors in those productions are not hearing impaired, interpreters will be there for the shows.

And the group hope word gets out so enough deaf actors join them for a production next year including an all-deaf cast.

The goal, Blanton says, is to give those without hearing a voice.

“Whatever it may be in the future, I want there to be an opportunity for deaf artists to have a voice here in Waco and feel like they can thrive in the arts community,” she said.

Those interested in joining the cast or crew for future projects should fill out an audition form available on the group’s social media pages and meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at Jubilee Theatre at 1319 North 15th St. in Waco.

On Instagram, the group is @silenthousewaco.

