Advertisement

New Central Texas theater group offers acting opportunities for the hearing impaired

Alex Blanton not only acts herself but also often serves as an interpreter. She is one of the...
Alex Blanton not only acts herself but also often serves as an interpreter. She is one of the group's executive art directors.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new Central Texas theater group is offering hearing-impaired residents a chance to participate in live productions has opened up shop

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new theater group offering hearing-impaired residents opportunities to learn to act and participate in live productions is opening up shop in Waco.

Silent House Theatre Company in Waco offers acting opportunities for everyone which includes a special branch for the hearing impaired.

Alex Blanton, who not only acts herself but also often serves as an interpreter, is one of the executive art directors.

“I have always been involved in the deaf community since I was a little girl and I’ve been involved in the theater community, so we wanted to branch the two,” she said.

Blanton says she got the idea after seeing theater groups for the deaf thriving in bigger cities but found nothing of the sorts locally.

“When I lived in Austin, I saw a lot of opportunity for deaf artists to thrive in the arts community but there wasn’t access to that here in Waco so when I moved back, I knew I wanted to build that arts community,” she said.

Silent House in ASL.
Silent House in ASL.(KWTX)

The name Silent House has dual meaning.

“As a theater company, we strive to create what we call the ‘Silent House Moment’”.

“In this moment, the audience and actors are completely immersed in what was created and ultimately the house is silenced. The name Silent House also applies to the relationship we aspire to develop with the local deaf community and deaf talent,” their Facebook page describes.

Silent House officially opened two weeks ago in Mission Waco’s Jubilee Theatre.

The group plans to offer a little bit of everything for the hearing impaired.

“With Silent House we want to provide acting lessons for the deaf or deaf events or plays where it’s all deaf actors,” Blanton said.

The theater already has two productions planned.

In early October, the group will perform Lauren Gunderson’s sentimental two-person drama, “I and You.”

In December, they’ll put on Craig Lucas’ erratic dark comedy, “Reckless.”

While the actors in those productions are not hearing impaired, interpreters will be there for the shows.

And the group hope word gets out so enough deaf actors join them for a production next year including an all-deaf cast.

The goal, Blanton says, is to give those without hearing a voice.

“Whatever it may be in the future, I want there to be an opportunity for deaf artists to have a voice here in Waco and feel like they can thrive in the arts community,” she said.

Those interested in joining the cast or crew for future projects should fill out an audition form available on the group’s social media pages and meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at Jubilee Theatre at 1319 North 15th St. in Waco.

On Instagram, the group is @silenthousewaco.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
COVID-19 claims lives of two unborn Central Texas infants
Waco Police have opened a death investigation after Jose Cruz Jr. was found deceased early...
Police investigating after local UPS employee found dead
Emily Marie Anderson, 34, charged with sexual assault of a child, after she allegedly engaged...
Texas teacher accused of engaging in sexual relationship with 15-year-old student
Crews responded to the two-alarm fire late Tuesday afternoon. One person died and another was...
Two alarm fire in neighborhood near local Target leaves one dead, sends another to the hospital

Latest News

File Photo: Student wearing a face mask in school
Group representing disabled children sues Texas governor over school mask mandate ban
Shapree Monique Stoneham was charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court.
Texas woman charged after boy struck and killed by stray bullet
Police have identified a witness who “may have valuable information” about a hit-and-run in...
Police identify witness after deadly hit-and-run on busy local road
DPS troopers confirm Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot Tuesday evening along...
Suspect in 8 hour standoff dead, trooper also shot, DPS confirms