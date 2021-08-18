One more day of rain chances - not as high - before hot, dry weekend

We should clear the rain out much quicker this evening than yesterday because the driving force is starting to pull away from TX. It stays warm and muggy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s. High pressure and quieter weather will slowly but surely takeover by the end of the week. That said, Thursday is a transition day with a few more pop-up showers/storms possible. Coverage goes down to only about 30% tomorrow before we dry out going into the weekend, but because of the rain chance and clouds around - highs top off in the mid 90s tomorrow. It will definitely feel warmer though with the humidity in place - feeling like the upper 90s and some spots feeling triple digit heat.

Hotter, drier weather progressively builds in this weekend into early next week as a ridge of high pressure moves over Texas from the Gulf of Mexico. This same ridge is expected to keep Hurricane Grace well to the south of the Texas coast.

TROPICS UPDATE: Grace is on a track westward toward Mexico. Grace has now reached hurricane strength, becoming the second hurricane of the Atlantic season (second only to hurricane Elsa). Hurricane Grace is intensifying as it heads toward Playa del Carmen and Cancun, Mexico. After hitting the Yucatan Peninsula, it is expected to reemerge over the warm Gulf waters and regain hurricane intensity on Friday. Its track has shifted confidently south of Texas late this week as a strong ridge of high pressure insulates us from the storm.

Then there’s Tropical Storm Henri - a high-end Tropical Storm - out in the Atlantic. Forecast tracks keep Henri offshore the US East Coast, but that doesn’t mean there’s a risk to watch for in the coming days.

