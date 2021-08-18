Overnight storm damage causes early morning problems

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Overnight storm damage in Waco is causing early morning problems.

Here’s what to look out for if you’re on the roads this morning:

Major flooding has been reported on the access road of Highway 84 and Old Lorena Road, however the overpass is still accessible. Public Information Officer Cierra Shipley says two drivers have stalled out because the water is so high. Officers are working to barricade the area now. Remember to take precautions if you see any flooding. Turn around, don’t drown.

Power outages are also a problem this morning. Shipley says traffic lights are out across the city, and advises commuters to use precautions. Officers are working to get stop signs set up in affected areas.

