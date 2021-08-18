Advertisement

Police try to identify witness after deadly hit-and-run on busy local road

Police are seeking a witness who "may have valuable information" about a hit-and-run in Killeen that left a woman dead.
Police are seeking a witness who “may have valuable information” about a hit-and-run in Killeen that left a woman dead.(Killeen Police Dept.)
By Staff and Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Police released photos Wednesday of a witness who “may have valuable information” about a hit-and-run early Sunday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen that left a woman dead.

Authorities identified the victim Monday as Yolanda Monique Butler, 37.

Investigators think the person in the photo, who was driving a blue 2019 or 2020 Buick Encore, stopped at the scene of the accident immediately after Butler was struck, but then left before officers could talk to him.

“Investigators do not believe that the Buick was involved in the crash, nor should it have any relevant damage,” police said in a press release Wednesday.

Killeen, TX (August 18, 2021): Investigators with the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit seek the assistance from...

Posted by Killeen Police Department on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Butler was walking west in the center turn lane in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard when she was struck

The driver did not stop.

Officers responded to the accident at around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

Butler was pronounced dead at the scene just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the photo or has information about or video of the crash to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Two people were struck and killed in separate accidents on Aug. 7 in Killeen.

One of the accidents was also hit-and-run.

