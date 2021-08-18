Advertisement

Report: 57% of Texas nursing home staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19

77% of nursing home residents in Texas are fully vaccinated
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(KLTV)
By Julian Esparza
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Nationwide, more than 133,000 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 according to a new report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

They say the majority of nursing home residents have been vaccinated, but the data shows nursing home staff members are less likely to be vaccinated.

In the weeks following the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, the number of nursing home resident cases and deaths dropped dramatically.

In their latest report, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid say 82.4% of nursing home residents nationwide have been vaccinated, and 60% of nursing home staff has been vaccinated.

In Texas, the numbers are slightly lower. 77.1% of residents are vaccinated and 56.7% of staff are vaccinated.

Staff cases and deaths have also decreased since the beginning of the year, but as cases rise nationwide, some senior living communities are moving to require COVID-19 vaccinations for their staff.

ER Senior Management is requiring all staff members to be vaccinated by October 15 in their communities, including Meadow Lake Senior Living in Tyler.

“Now, more than ever, we need our team members’ support to carry out our shared goal of protecting our residents as much as possible. Getting vaccinated is our best option,” ER Senior Management VP of Human Resources Cindy Clark.

Employees will be required to provide either proof of vaccination or an approved reasonable accommodation to be exempt from the requirements.

They say safety is their top concern as they look to protect those most vulnerable to the virus that has taken over 8,700 nursing home residents in Texas.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
COVID-19 claims lives of two unborn Central Texas infants
Waco Police have opened a death investigation after Jose Cruz Jr. was found deceased early...
Police investigating after local UPS employee found dead
Emily Marie Anderson, 34, charged with sexual assault of a child, after she allegedly engaged...
Texas teacher accused of engaging in sexual relationship with 15-year-old student
Crews responded to the two-alarm fire late Tuesday afternoon. One person died and another was...
Two alarm fire in neighborhood near local Target leaves one dead, sends another to the hospital

Latest News

Police are seeking a witness who “may have valuable information” about a hit-and-run in Killeen...
Police try to identify witness after deadly hit-and-run on busy local road
Killeen hopes messaging blitz will encourage COVID-19 vaccinations
Killeen hopes messaging blitz will encourage COVID-19 vaccinations
A Central Texas woman learned texts similar to a suspicious text she received had been flagged...
Central Texas woman receives suspicious text flagged as sex trafficking scheme by sheriff in Alabama
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says
rural hospitals struggle
Doctor at rural hospital sounds the alarm; no ICU beds available for hundreds of miles