Robinson falls in the Little League Softball World Series Semifinals

GREENVILLE, North Carolina (KWTX) - The Robinson Little League team fell to Virginia 7-5 in the Little League World Series semifinal Tuesday night.

Virginia scored in the first inning, but then Robinson took the lead in the second scoring two.

Robinson added three more runs in the third inning ,taking a 5-1 lead. Virginia had a huge fourth inning, scoring 6-runs which Robinson could not overcome.

Robinson will play in the consolation game on Wednesday at noon central time.

