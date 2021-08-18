Small Central Texas school district closes temporarily as COVID cases rise

MORGAN, Texas (KWTX) – The Morgan ISD in Bosque County is closing temporarily a week into the new school year after 24% of its students and staff tested positive for COVID-19, district Principal Dr. Janel Morris announced in a recorded message to parents Wednesday.

Students were released at noon Wednesday and schools will be closed from Thursday through next Tuesday.

The district, which has about 130 students, according to the Texas Education Agency, also announced further protocols in response to the outbreak.

Bosque County has at least 152 active cases of the virus, according to Department of State Health Services data Tuesday.

