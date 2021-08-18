Advertisement

Small Central Texas school district closes temporarily as COVID cases rise

The district has about 130 students.
The district has about 130 students.(Morgan ISD)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Texas (KWTX) – The Morgan ISD in Bosque  County is closing temporarily a week into the new school year after 24% of its students and staff tested positive for COVID-19, district Principal Dr. Janel Morris announced in a recorded message to parents Wednesday.

Students were released at noon Wednesday and schools will be closed from Thursday through next Tuesday.

The district, which has about 130 students, according to the Texas Education Agency, also announced further protocols in response to the outbreak.

Bosque County has at least 152 active cases of the virus, according to Department of State Health Services data Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
COVID-19 claims lives of two unborn Central Texas infants
Waco Police have opened a death investigation after Jose Cruz Jr. was found deceased early...
Police investigating after local UPS employee found dead
Emily Marie Anderson, 34, charged with sexual assault of a child, after she allegedly engaged...
Texas teacher accused of engaging in sexual relationship with 15-year-old student
Crews responded to the two-alarm fire late Tuesday afternoon. One person died and another was...
Two alarm fire in neighborhood near local Target leaves one dead, sends another to the hospital

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore,...
Garth Brooks cancels next 5 stops on stadium tour because of COVID surge
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
Global health officials warn against boosters before rest of world vaccinated
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
Parent ripped mask off teacher during back-to-school event, superintendent says