Local church damaged after two alarm fire

Early morning fire in Waco.
Early morning fire in Waco.(KWTX)
By Ashley Ruiz, Arlett Ramirez, & Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at a church in Waco.

Fire officials responded to Renew Church near the intersection of Bosque Boulevard and Cobbs Drive just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Deputy fire chief R. M. Bergerson said a lightning strike probably caused the fire, which was contained to the steeple area.

Bergerson said it took around an hour to contain the fire, mainly because of its location in the steeple, which was difficult to reach.

He said the main concern for firefighters now is hotspots, and crews will remain on scene to monitor them.

Bergerson said 35 firefighters are on scene, and KWTX crews noted at least 8 fire trucks, Waco Police, and AMR vehicles.

