Winning Texas lottery ticket sold at local H-E-B store

The winning ticket is worth $225,000.
The winning ticket is worth $225,000.(Texas Lottery image)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The $225,000 winning ticket in Mondays Texas Two Step drawing was sold at the H-E-B store at 2509 North Main St. in Belton.

The ticket matched all four of the numbers drawn, 16, 21, 26, 32, and the bonus ball, which was 19.

The buyer had not come forward Wednesday.

Texas Two Step drawings are held just after 10 p.m. on Monday and Thursdays

The jackpot for Thursday’s drawing was $200,000 early Wednesday afternoon.

